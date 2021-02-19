Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along





CAPE TOWN - The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule said they were looking forward to finding out what exactly led to her murder.

The man accused of killing her in June last year pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Muzikayise Malephane is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He entered into a plea deal with the State.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was killed last June, and her body was found hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort.

It has been a difficult few months for her family to come to terms with what happened to her.

They were present in court on Friday and said they were overcome with emotion.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake said he had to rush his sister to hospital after she became ill following the court proceedings.

“My sister collapsed immediately after the court proceedings and she just couldn’t take it. So, we had to take her to the hospital.”

Legal counsel for Malephane revealed in court that their client claimed to have been hired to kill 28-year-old Pule by her boyfriend who did not want his wife to find out he would become a father.

Katake said they had their suspicions all along that there was more to the story.

“We had our suspicions from the moment that Tshegofatso disappeared until we discovered that she was killed. I’m glad that the suspicion that he had a hand in her killing was confirmed.”

He said it had been a difficult journey having to attend court proceedings every time as it continued to trigger emotions.

