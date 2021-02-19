Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along
CAPE TOWN - The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule said they were looking forward to finding out what exactly led to her murder.
The man accused of killing her in June last year pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.
READ: Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule pleads guilty to all charges
Muzikayise Malephane is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He entered into a plea deal with the State.
Pule was eight months pregnant when she was killed last June, and her body was found hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort.
READ: Tshegofatso Pule murder: Magistrate condemns disruptions by public
It has been a difficult few months for her family to come to terms with what happened to her.
They were present in court on Friday and said they were overcome with emotion.
Her uncle Tumisang Katake said he had to rush his sister to hospital after she became ill following the court proceedings.
“My sister collapsed immediately after the court proceedings and she just couldn’t take it. So, we had to take her to the hospital.”
Legal counsel for Malephane revealed in court that their client claimed to have been hired to kill 28-year-old Pule by her boyfriend who did not want his wife to find out he would become a father.
Katake said they had their suspicions all along that there was more to the story.
“We had our suspicions from the moment that Tshegofatso disappeared until we discovered that she was killed. I’m glad that the suspicion that he had a hand in her killing was confirmed.”
He said it had been a difficult journey having to attend court proceedings every time as it continued to trigger emotions.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Local
Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says if there allegations people must follow proper procedures.Read More
Linksfield matriculant bags six distinctions while battling dyslexia
David Gosher of King David High School says he wants to study law. He found it challenging doing online learning, he adds.Read More
COVID-19: AG Maluleke says procurement of PPEs saw the biggest corruption
AG Tsakani Maluleke presented the second special report on the financial management of COVID-19 initiatives to the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General on Friday.Read More
Slight drop as IEB records 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka spent the day at the St Stithians College where the pupils achieved a 100% pass rate.Read More
Murders, sexual offences increased in Q3, quarterly crime stats reveal
Police Minister Bheki Cele is presenting the quarterly crime statistics for the period from 1 October to the end of December 2020.Read More
The after-effects of being wrongfully arrested
Wits Justice Project senior multimedia journalist Sumeya Gasa explains the work they do and callers share their experience.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule’s murder accused back in court today
Mzikayise Malephane faces charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.Read More
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operators.Read More
2,327 COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, 230 more deaths
The Health Department says the fatalities push the death rate to 48,708 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
South Africa likely to face third wave in winter months - Expert
Dr Tom Ellman says for the second wave we had underestimated the risk and we must not do the same thing again.Read More