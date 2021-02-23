The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Managing your boss: as important as managing your employees The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach

Today at 11:05 Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 11:32 Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- the importance of hydration The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist

Today at 12:05 State Advocate Billy Downer says Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case has been certified 'trial ready'. Downer says all pre-trial issues have been resolved. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:07 Parly budget office briefing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 State Vs. Zuma and Thales Matter Postponed to may for Trail. The order made in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today is as follows: The matter was certified trial- ready in accordance with the Judge President's Pre-Trial Criminal Court Hearings Directive The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Natasha Cara, KZN NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:15 The Commission continues to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) from the former Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 QLFS Numbers released The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa

Today at 12:23 Gauteng Premier David Makhura announches the annual State of the Province Address. In his address, Premier Makhura will cover the political, social and economic states of Gauteng Province as well as the Provincial Government’s service delivery commitment The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Budget 2021 preview: Cosatu weighs in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Malvern De Bruyn

Today at 12:27 Budget 2021 preview: South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) comments The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)

Today at 12:37 Class of 2020 Matric results - Naptosa responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Today at 12:40 Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:45 Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Candy Androliakos

Today at 13:33 Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Drew Campbell

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kristal Duncan-Willing

Today at 14:50 Music with Nathan Smith Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nathan Smith

Today at 18:09 TymeBank announcement The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank

Today at 18:13 Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Today at 20:10 Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust

