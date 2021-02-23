The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
This year, CapeTalk's flagship event Moonstruck will be virtual.
The free event features performances from the legendary, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Craig Lucas & Paxton and The Black Ties and, promises viewers an evening of musical magic — in the comfort of their homes.
The Black Ties joins Azania Mosaka on Unplugged to give us a taste of what to expect.
If you have not registered to get your free ticket — click here or visit capetalk.co.za/moonstruck to receive the link to the stream.
Please also consider adding a donation to our long-time partners – the NSRI. Your donation helps to keep our seas safe. If you donate, Simply Asia will match your donation amount in points that you can use for your next order!
