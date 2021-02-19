Linksfield matriculant bags six distinctions while battling dyslexia





David Gosher of King David High School in Linksfield has overcome the challenges of 2020 and dyslexia and managed to achieve six distinctions in his matric exams.

Independent Examination Board exam results were released on Friday and the recorded a 98.07 percent pass rate.

This is a slight drop compared to 2019's 98.82 percent.

John Perlman speaks to Gosher about his results.

I want to study law. In the younger grades, there are subjects I really didn't enjoy. I was never fond of things like physical sciences or life sciences. David Gosher, Matriculant

I found online learning to be very difficult, I felt like there was no engagement from the teachers. It was like they were speaking to a screen. David Gosher, Matriculant

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding).

