Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola has warned against attacks on the judiciary.
Speaking during the second day of debate of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation.
John Perlman speaks, Lamola says it doesn't matter where the attack is coming from.
The reality is that such casting of aspersions of the judiciary which is not backed by facts and also followed up by investigation it erodes the confidence of society in the entire judiciary.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
We cannot afford to have the confidence of society being eroded on that institution. If there are allegations and issues, let them follow the proper procedure for investigations.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview below...
