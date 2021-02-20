151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded
One hundred and fifty-one people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to up to 48, 859 since the start of the pandemic last year.
The Health Department also said that 1,911 infections were picked up pushing the known caseload since the onset of the pandemic to 1, 500, 677.
The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.7%, with 1, 406, 907 people having recuperated.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 500 677 the total number of deaths is 48 859, the total number of recoveries is 1 406 907 and the total number of vaccines administered is 6 524. pic.twitter.com/LBw2t3DkrO— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 19, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 19, 2021
