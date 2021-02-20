Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 09:45
Music with The Englewood Soweto Exchange
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ernest Dawkins - Saxophonist & Composer at Englewood Soweto Exchange
151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded

20 February 2021 6:44 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
vaccines
infections
Coronavirus
covid

The Health Department says the number of fatalities has taken the death toll up to 48, 859.

One hundred and fifty-one people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to up to 48, 859 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The Health Department also said that 1,911 infections were picked up pushing the known caseload since the onset of the pandemic to 1, 500, 677.

RELATED: 2,327 COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, 230 more deaths

The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.7%, with 1, 406, 907 people having recuperated.




