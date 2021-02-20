The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them
A lot of people are familiar with the uncomfortable, throbbing and distracting pain for a headache.
The intensity, duration as well as the cause vary according to the type of headache.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says headaches are some of the most complaints that people have.
Almost everyone in their lifetime would have had a headache and because they are common, most people tend to self medicate.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
However, some headaches are persistent and may be accompanied by other symptoms and in that case need more attention from a medical professional, he adds.
RELATED: Dr debunks 'sinus headaches' myth and shares expert tips on how to beat the pain
If a headache is throbbing and is accompanied by other symptoms, it may be pointing to a certain type of a headache. If its on the front above your eyes and gets worse when you move your head, that could be pointing to a frontal sinus headache.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
People need to take notice how a headache came about, where in the head it originated and whether it comes and goes or it is continuous and getting worse, he says.
Take notice of what other symptoms are around the headache, as all of those will be asked when you go to the doctor.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
If you have an episodic headache and it lasts more than 48 hours and there is no relief after taking medication, you need to go see a doctor, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
