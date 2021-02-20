DA withdraws court bid against govt on COVID vaccine strategy
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has withdrawn its application in the High Court in the Western Cape against government on the country's COVID-19 vaccination strategy.
Earlier this month, the DA approached the court wanting to declare government's conduct in preparing to administer the jabs as irrational and unconstitutional.
It also demanded to know where money to fund the doses would be sourced.
The DA withdrew its application after government filed its answering affidavit outlining measures taken to get the vaccines here at home.
On Wednesday, South Africa's healthcare workers were injected with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that touched down in the country on Tuesday.
WATCH: National vaccine rollout finally gets under way
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA withdraws court bid against govt on COVID vaccine strategy
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on what causes headaches and how one can get rid of them.Read More
151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded
The Health Department says the number of fatalities has taken the death toll up to 48, 859.Read More
Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says if there allegations people must follow proper procedures.Read More
Linksfield matriculant bags six distinctions while battling dyslexia
David Gosher of King David High School says he wants to study law. He found it challenging doing online learning, he adds.Read More
Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along
The man accused of killing her in June last year has pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.Read More
COVID-19: AG Maluleke says procurement of PPEs saw the biggest corruption
AG Tsakani Maluleke presented the second special report on the financial management of COVID-19 initiatives to the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General on Friday.Read More
Slight drop as IEB records 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka spent the day at the St Stithians College where the pupils achieved a 100% pass rate.Read More
Murders, sexual offences increased in Q3, quarterly crime stats reveal
Police Minister Bheki Cele is presenting the quarterly crime statistics for the period from 1 October to the end of December 2020.Read More
The after-effects of being wrongfully arrested
Wits Justice Project senior multimedia journalist Sumeya Gasa explains the work they do and callers share their experience.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule’s murder accused back in court today
Mzikayise Malephane faces charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.Read More