Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has made it clear that he will not apply his conscience and step aside as his party finalises guidelines to implement the resolution governing this.
Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the national executive committee (NEC) had taken the guidelines to structures in the party.
The secretary general has been at the centre of corruption claims stemming from a multimillion-rand asbestos project from his tenure as premier of the Free State.
READ MORE: Corruption accused Magashule says history will absolve him
He made his second court appearance on Friday after which he told journalists he was innocent and that no corruption took place in the Free State while he was premier.
GALLERY: Magashule appears in court, supporters gather outside
For Magashule, the party’s NEC took clear decisions on the guidelines for members to step aside.
He said while the NEC is the highest decision-making body in-between conferences, it still does not have some powers including taking this crucial decision, which they all have to abide by.
“And our structures, the basic units, we actually discuss those matters and that’s why we have taken them there.”
He told journalists he was confident that when the dust settles, he will still be standing.
ALSO READ: Case opened after Magashule supporters held an illegal gathering outside court
And when asked directly if he would step down, this is what he had to say: “No, I am a disciplined member of the ANC. The NEC of the ANC has taken this matter to branches.”
Magashule has called on the judiciary to not apply morality selectively.
He has also insisted that constitutional tenants of being innocent until proven otherwise must be respected.
WATCH: 'I've done nothing wrong' - Magashule out on bail, corruption case postponed
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter
More from Politics
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member
Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit.Read More
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case.Read More
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance
Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Details still sketchy as Bheki Cele visits Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah says MKVA and other supporters adamant they will not allow the former president to be arrested.Read More
EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature
Daily Dispatch reporter Soyiso Maliti says the health MEC was found guilty of misconduct previously.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More