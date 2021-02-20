DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know whether Bheki Cele visited former President Jacob Zuma in his capacity as police minister or as an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member.
Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit.
The three-hour-long meeting between Cele and Zuma raised eyebrows across the board.
READ MORE: Cele to report back to ANC NEC after visit with Zuma
Now the DA wants answers from Cele as to whether he was there in his capacity as the nation's police minister or as an ANC NEC member.
The DA’s Natasha Mazonne said: “If public funds were involved in this meeting, the money must be reimbursed and the details of the meeting should be made public.”
Cele hasn't disclosed the exact reasons for his visit, but he did on Friday said there was nothing amiss about the meeting, explaining that they spoke about several things and gave Zuma a chance to voice his concerns.
The visit comes at the time when Zuma is facing legal action, this time after he made it clear he will not cooperate with the state capture commission.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member
More from Politics
Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter
Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the national executive committee (NEC) had taken the guidelines to structures in the party.Read More
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case.Read More
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance
Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Details still sketchy as Bheki Cele visits Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah says MKVA and other supporters adamant they will not allow the former president to be arrested.Read More
EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature
Daily Dispatch reporter Soyiso Maliti says the health MEC was found guilty of misconduct previously.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
More from Local
SAPS seize unregistered Ivermectin tablets worth R126m at OR Tambo Airport
Police said the discovery was made by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container sent to South Africa from India.Read More
The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on what causes headaches and how one can get rid of them.Read More
DA withdraws court bid against govt on COVID vaccine strategy
Earlier this month, the DA approached the court wanting to declare government's conduct in preparing to administer the jabs as irrational and unconstitutional.Read More
151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded
The Health Department says the number of fatalities has taken the death toll up to 48, 859.Read More
Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says if there allegations people must follow proper procedures.Read More
Linksfield matriculant bags six distinctions while battling dyslexia
David Gosher of King David High School says he wants to study law. He found it challenging doing online learning, he adds.Read More
Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along
The man accused of killing her in June last year has pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.Read More
COVID-19: AG Maluleke says procurement of PPEs saw the biggest corruption
AG Tsakani Maluleke presented the second special report on the financial management of COVID-19 initiatives to the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General on Friday.Read More
Slight drop as IEB records 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka spent the day at the St Stithians College where the pupils achieved a 100% pass rate.Read More
Murders, sexual offences increased in Q3, quarterly crime stats reveal
Police Minister Bheki Cele is presenting the quarterly crime statistics for the period from 1 October to the end of December 2020.Read More