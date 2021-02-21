81 people succumb to COVID-19 in SA and 1,690 infections recorded





South Africa has recorded 1,690 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 502, 367.

Eighty one people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 940 since the start of the pandemic in the country.

The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.8%, with 1, 409, 553 people having recuperated.

Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the total number of vaccines administered is 10, 414.

