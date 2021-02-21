How to deal with anxieties of debt and where can you find help





The coronavirus pandemic has brought upon shrinking incomes leading to many people financially burdened.

Financially burdened South Africans often overlook the need to seek help of professionals due to fear of being stigmatised.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if people find themselves overwelmed by debt, they need to take action quickly.

Debt counseling aligns itself with the National Credit Act and debt counselors are regulated and compliant within the act. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

If you feel that you are overwhelmed with debt, either go and go back to your creditors and renegotiate your payments. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

If people find themselves in a trap, there are debt counsellors that people can apply for review through.

