How to deal with anxieties of debt and where can you find help
The coronavirus pandemic has brought upon shrinking incomes leading to many people financially burdened.
Financially burdened South Africans often overlook the need to seek help of professionals due to fear of being stigmatised.
RELATED: Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if people find themselves overwelmed by debt, they need to take action quickly.
Debt counseling aligns itself with the National Credit Act and debt counselors are regulated and compliant within the act.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
If you feel that you are overwhelmed with debt, either go and go back to your creditors and renegotiate your payments.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
If people find themselves in a trap, there are debt counsellors that people can apply for review through.
Listen below to the full conversation:
