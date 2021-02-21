Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department





JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department on Saturday said it will on Sunday continue with the rollout of their vaccination program focusing on general practitioners.

The first batch of health care workers in the province received their COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, with the program continuing on Saturday.

The province has received 3,580 doses which will be administered to 7,160 front line staff at health facilities.

The Limpopo province kicked off its immunisation campaign on Friday, vaccinating front line personnel at health facilities.

The provincial Health Department said things started at a slow pace, but by Saturday afternoon they began to pick up speed as Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba explains: “The machine has been oiled; the two hospitals were busy vaccinating (our healthcare workers).

she said on Sunday, they will shift their focus to doctors: “We have got our general practitioners whom we have prioritised for today because you know that they are very busy in their practice.”

The MEC said in the coming week, they plan to vaccinate more than 7,000 workers with more vaccines expected by next week.

