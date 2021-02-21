Streaming issues? Report here
Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department

21 February 2021 7:54 AM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
Limpopo
Department of Health
vaccines
Johnson & Johnson
Coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The first batch of health care workers in the province received their COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, with the program continuing on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department on Saturday said it will on Sunday continue with the rollout of their vaccination program focusing on general practitioners.

The first batch of health care workers in the province received their COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, with the program continuing on Saturday.

The province has received 3,580 doses which will be administered to 7,160 front line staff at health facilities.

READ: Vaccinated health workers urge other South Africans to get COVID-19 vaccine jab

WATCH: 'A milestone for South Africans' - President Ramaphosa gets vaccinated

The Limpopo province kicked off its immunisation campaign on Friday, vaccinating front line personnel at health facilities.

The provincial Health Department said things started at a slow pace, but by Saturday afternoon they began to pick up speed as Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba explains: “The machine has been oiled; the two hospitals were busy vaccinating (our healthcare workers).

ALSO READ: 'I'm happy': hope emerges in SA with first COVID-19 vaccine jabs

she said on Sunday, they will shift their focus to doctors: “We have got our general practitioners whom we have prioritised for today because you know that they are very busy in their practice.”

The MEC said in the coming week, they plan to vaccinate more than 7,000 workers with more vaccines expected by next week.

GALLERY: SA's first day of vaccinations

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department




