Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department on Saturday said it will on Sunday continue with the rollout of their vaccination program focusing on general practitioners.
The first batch of health care workers in the province received their COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, with the program continuing on Saturday.
The province has received 3,580 doses which will be administered to 7,160 front line staff at health facilities.
READ: Vaccinated health workers urge other South Africans to get COVID-19 vaccine jab
WATCH: 'A milestone for South Africans' - President Ramaphosa gets vaccinated
The Limpopo province kicked off its immunisation campaign on Friday, vaccinating front line personnel at health facilities.
The provincial Health Department said things started at a slow pace, but by Saturday afternoon they began to pick up speed as Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba explains: “The machine has been oiled; the two hospitals were busy vaccinating (our healthcare workers).
ALSO READ: 'I'm happy': hope emerges in SA with first COVID-19 vaccine jabs
she said on Sunday, they will shift their focus to doctors: “We have got our general practitioners whom we have prioritised for today because you know that they are very busy in their practice.”
The MEC said in the coming week, they plan to vaccinate more than 7,000 workers with more vaccines expected by next week.
GALLERY: SA's first day of vaccinations
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
How to deal with anxieties of debt and where can you find help
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse reflects on how people can cope with their finances.Read More
81 people succumb to COVID-19 in SA and 1,690 infections recorded
The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.8%, with 1, 409, 553 people having recuperated.Read More
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member
Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit.Read More
SAPS seize unregistered Ivermectin tablets worth R126m at OR Tambo Airport
Police said the discovery was made by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container sent to South Africa from India.Read More
The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on what causes headaches and how one can get rid of them.Read More
DA withdraws court bid against govt on COVID vaccine strategy
Earlier this month, the DA approached the court wanting to declare government's conduct in preparing to administer the jabs as irrational and unconstitutional.Read More
151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded
The Health Department says the number of fatalities has taken the death toll up to 48, 859.Read More
Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says if there allegations people must follow proper procedures.Read More
Linksfield matriculant bags six distinctions while battling dyslexia
David Gosher of King David High School says he wants to study law. He found it challenging doing online learning, he adds.Read More
Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along
The man accused of killing her in June last year has pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.Read More