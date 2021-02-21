Creating sustainable policing forum and neighbourhood watch





Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday delivered the police's quarterly crime stats and said 2,481 people were murdered in public spaces - including the street, open fields, parking areas, and abandoned buildings.

He added that there's been a 6.6% increase in murders for South Africa between October and December 2020.

In light of the grim picture of the crime stats, how can communities do their bit in the fight against crime.

ACSIP policing and community conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that community forums have taken too many steps backwards from what was envisioned.

The police have become a political football because of their actions and the community has felt estranged from them. This includes community police forums that have been mandated in law to be at every single police station doing more than community liaison. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and community conflict specialist - ACSIP

He adds that there is a call for citizens to take their rightful place in this democracy.

It's a question of public leadership at all levels including the youth. Eldred De Klerk, Policing and community conflict specialist - ACSIP

