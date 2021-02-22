1,429 COVID-19 infections recorded and 113 people succumb to virus





One hundred and thirteen people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 49, 053 since the start of the pandemic in the country last year.

South Africa has recorded 1,429 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 503, 796.

The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.8%, with 1, 412, 015 people having recuperated.

The total number of vaccines administered is 15, 388 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

