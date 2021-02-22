Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour
The Cricket South Africa’s interim board has been racing against time on its work to restore the image of Cricket South Africa.
RELATED: 'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'
The organisation's interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says South African cricket has for some time been in a challenging position.
A reset button has been pressed and that is what this interim board has been appointed to do. All of the issues at the organisation start with governance, if there isn't governance that is aligned with the proper requirements, then you start to run into these issues.Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson - Cricket SA interim board
Cricket South Africa stands to loose a lot of revenue after the cancelled tour with Australia, he says.
It is for that point that Cricket South Africa has lodged a dispute with International Cricket Council over the cancelled tour.Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson - Cricket SA interim board
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Creating sustainable policing forum and neighbourhood watch
ACSIP policing and community conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says the police and CPF need to collaborate more.Read More
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member
Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit.Read More
Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter
Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the national executive committee (NEC) had taken the guidelines to structures in the party.Read More
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case.Read More
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance
Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Details still sketchy as Bheki Cele visits Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah says MKVA and other supporters adamant they will not allow the former president to be arrested.Read More
EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature
Daily Dispatch reporter Soyiso Maliti says the health MEC was found guilty of misconduct previously.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
More from Sport
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend
The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.Read More
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent
Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.Read More
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns
Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?
Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.Read More
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono
Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More