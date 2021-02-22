Streaming issues? Report here
Sport
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour

22 February 2021 7:38 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cricket
Cricket SA
Australia

Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.

The Cricket South Africa’s interim board has been racing against time on its work to restore the image of Cricket South Africa.

RELATED: 'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'

The organisation's interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says South African cricket has for some time been in a challenging position.

A reset button has been pressed and that is what this interim board has been appointed to do. All of the issues at the organisation start with governance, if there isn't governance that is aligned with the proper requirements, then you start to run into these issues.

Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson - Cricket SA interim board

Cricket South Africa stands to loose a lot of revenue after the cancelled tour with Australia, he says.

It is for that point that Cricket South Africa has lodged a dispute with International Cricket Council over the cancelled tour.

Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson - Cricket SA interim board

Listen below to the full conversation:


22 February 2021 7:38 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cricket
Cricket SA
Australia

