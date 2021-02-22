Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour





The Cricket South Africa’s interim board has been racing against time on its work to restore the image of Cricket South Africa.

The organisation's interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says South African cricket has for some time been in a challenging position.

A reset button has been pressed and that is what this interim board has been appointed to do. All of the issues at the organisation start with governance, if there isn't governance that is aligned with the proper requirements, then you start to run into these issues. Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson - Cricket SA interim board

Cricket South Africa stands to loose a lot of revenue after the cancelled tour with Australia, he says.

It is for that point that Cricket South Africa has lodged a dispute with International Cricket Council over the cancelled tour. Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson - Cricket SA interim board

