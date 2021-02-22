[WATCH] Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?
Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?
Social media is debating whether people should date as many people as they like or just date one person at a time.
Watch the video below:
pic.twitter.com/kUUsHs48kc https://t.co/Du7MFoKspR— Ms Party 🏳️🌈 (@Olwee) February 21, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
