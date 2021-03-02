Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
Professionalising the police service
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Themba Dlamini, commissioner at the National Planning Commission
Today at 10:45
Animal lover starts Youth Pet Care in Lavender Hill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
nazrudeen Adams
Today at 11:05
Judge John Hlope accused of influencing Constitutional Court Judges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 11:05
World of Work- performance reviews during COVID19
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Natasha Winkler-Titus, Senior Lecturer in Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at the Universi
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- World Obesity Day
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Chloe Dyer, Dietician
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Panel recommends Mkhwebane is removed as PP
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the Justice Committee
Bulelani Magwanishe
Today at 12:10
Does Tito Mboweni want the job
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:15
police minister oversight visit in wc following killings of cops & civilians
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lizelle Persens
Today at 12:23
Competition Commission and schools reach agreement on uniforms
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabulela Makunga
Today at 12:27
SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED
Today at 12:37
Diageo SA launches #WeChoose to help Liquor Traders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 12:40
Move to Level 1 – Lifeline for restaurants and hotels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 12:45
#LoveIslandOrania - the struggle for proper representation on SA TV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Portia Mavhungu
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Wonga Ntshinga
Today at 14:40
Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy le Roux
Today at 14:50
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
Today at 18:13
VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K The Health Department says it has recorded 566 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours. 2 March 2021 6:29 AM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary chief whip reflects on a panel finding that there's evidence of misconduct against the Public Protector. 2 March 2021 7:47 AM
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so. 1 March 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local

Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

2 March 2021 9:15 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Japan
UN World Food Programme
YouTube
Nasty C
UN Women
Lalla Hirayama
UN Development Programme
COVID-19
2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Sponsored Content
Sharing The Sun
Land of the Rising Sun
UN Women in South Africa
Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment
SAPESI
JAPANinSA
TAAA
South African Paralympic team

“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.

Japanese-South African actor and TV host, Lalla Hirayama is taking South Africans on a whirlwind tour of just some of the amazing initiatives that have emerged from the long-term partnership between the Land of the Rising Sun and sunny South Africa.

Lalla, who has a Japanese Mom and a South African Dad, is hosting a new web series called Sharing the Sun, which airs every Thursday on the Embassy of Japan in South Africa’s YouTube channel.

The series highlights the strong ties between Japan and South Africa, the cultural affinity between the two nations, and the way in which they work together on a range of matters such as skills transfer and development support. Since 2013, Japanese companies have invested USD5 billion in South Africa, creating 150 000 jobs, and the country has provided important development assistance.

Let the sunshine in

The first episode in the series features our very own Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who is also the UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador and the global goodwill ambassador for the continent-wide Roll Back Malaria campaign.

Yvonne shares the story of how she collaborated with a leading Japanese company to distribute life-saving mosquito nets in Tanzania. The prevention of the scourge of malaria is a special focus of her and she actively advocates for the elimination of the disease, which is endemic to 14 out of the 16 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. She has lobbied for malaria interventions at the World Economic Forum, the United Nations General Assembly, the African Union and the White House.

The series also shines a light on the activities of UN Women in South Africa, which is particularly active in addressing gender-based violence (GBV). In collaboration with partner countries, including Japan, UN Women uses educational and awareness-raising initiatives to help break the cycle of violence against women and children. We also meet some incredible self-starters from Young Women For Life, a community-based organisation that is sponsored by Japan through The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

Other episodes include an in-depth look at how Japanese companies operating in South Africa have stepped in to help support the country’s response to Covid-19. We also showcase how the island nation is supporting grassroots social development programmes like Pink Drive, as well as how it is providing funding for institutions like the Orlando Children’s Home in Gauteng and Didi Primary School in Eastern Cape. Japan also provides funding to international agencies working in South Africa, such as the UN Development Programme and the World Food Programme.

On the cultural front, the series also features musical sensation Nasty C, who shares with us his favourite stories about his travels through Japan; we also explore the growing popularity of Japanese food in South Africa and take a look at how the Japanese phenomenon of anime and manga has changed popular culture forever.

On the sports front, viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how Japan is preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are scheduled to be held this summer after Covid put the brakes on the event for a year; how South Africa’s Paralympic team is preparing for the Games; and how rugby is gaining a loyal following in Japan.

The show also highlights projects that have been designed to expand and strengthen South Africa’s skills base, which aligns with what President Ramaphosa said in SONA this year about increasing local production and reviving the manufacturing industry.

One of them is the Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion Approach programme, which helps small-scale farmers to adopt a market-related approach to agriculture. Another is the Artisans Development Project for TVET colleges. This project helps to strengthen skills in the trade of fitting and turning, a key skill in the automotive industry and aims to increase employment opportunities for TVET graduates.

Further episodes highlight the incredible work of Japanese NPOs, SAPESI (the South African Primary Education Support Initiative) and TAAA, (the Together with Africa and Asia Association).

"Sharing the Sun" airs every Thursday on the YouTube Channel of Japan in SA. This 13-part web series provides a platform to showcase these successful economic partnerships along with many other fascinating aspects of the beautiful friendship between the two nations.




2 March 2021 9:15 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Japan
UN World Food Programme
YouTube
Nasty C
UN Women
Lalla Hirayama
UN Development Programme
COVID-19
2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Sponsored Content
Sharing The Sun
Land of the Rising Sun
UN Women in South Africa
Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment
SAPESI
JAPANinSA
TAAA
South African Paralympic team

More from World

Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

23 February 2021 6:38 PM

The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence

14 February 2021 7:33 AM

The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 celebrates World Radio Day

13 February 2021 11:08 AM

World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar

3 February 2021 2:37 PM

Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96

29 January 2021 6:43 AM

Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal

1 March 2021 5:01 PM

Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship

28 February 2021 11:17 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love

25 February 2021 12:08 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 2:46 PM

Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck

23 February 2021 9:48 AM

CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career

2 March 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral

2 March 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic

1 March 2021 2:06 PM

Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction

1 March 2021 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking

1 March 2021 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month

27 February 2021 11:15 AM

Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo says she was excited when she got the call to work on 'Marvel's Voices: Legacy' #1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral

26 February 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain

26 February 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K

2 March 2021 6:29 AM

The Health Department says it has recorded 566 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality

1 March 2021 8:47 PM

Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NEW GUIDELINES: Can parents now choose where to buy school uniform?

1 March 2021 7:27 PM

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makinga says there's exploitation as schools sign exclusive deals with suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs

1 March 2021 5:04 PM

Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still no certainty on when water will be restored in some parts of Joburg

1 March 2021 5:02 PM

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela gives an update on the water shutdown by Rand Water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges

1 March 2021 4:04 PM

SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe gives details of their research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector trade unions demand CPI plus 4% as final wage demand submitted

1 March 2021 4:02 PM

The demands have been submitted to the general secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds

1 March 2021 3:15 PM

The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or launches an inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March

1 March 2021 2:09 PM

The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA will have COVID-19 resurgence if people behave like they did in 2020'

1 March 2021 1:19 PM

Pundits unpack their thoughts on the country moving from adjusted level 3 lockdown to level 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone

Politics

84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K

Local

Still no certainty on when water will be restored in some parts of Joburg

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe returns to state capture inquiry

2 March 2021 9:59 AM

Mitchells Plain residents hope law enforcement deployment will curb shootings

2 March 2021 9:49 AM

SA and India lead calls for WTO to waive COVID jab IP rights

2 March 2021 9:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA