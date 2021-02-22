Many households prefer to speak English ... we are part of the problem - PanSALB

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Shopping Malls owner, Liberty Two Degrees tries to recover from SA's harsh lockdown levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : At Any Cost - The South African Fraudster Who Took The Tech World For More Than $40 Million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Timm - Journalist and Author of At Any Cost at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
2020 National Senior Certificate matric results per province The Class of 2020 achieved an overall National Senior Certificate 76.2% pass. Here is the provincial breakdown of the pass rates. 22 February 2021 7:20 PM
There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million. 22 February 2021 6:07 PM
A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March. 22 February 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the... 22 February 2021 4:30 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'Zuma doesn't see himself as criminal hence his statements on leniency of state' Legal journalist Karyn Maughan weighs in on the former president's utterances about the state being soft on criminals. 22 February 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 22 February 2021 6:27 PM
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol. 22 February 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
People sharing Twitter stories of strangers they can't forget has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Do you date one or many people during the talking stages? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Many households prefer to speak English ... we are part of the problem - PanSALB

22 February 2021 12:00 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
African language at schools
PanSALB
Africal languages
International Mother Language Day

Pan South African Language Board's Ntombi Huluhulu says he death of a language is not an event, it is a slow erosion over time.

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says households need to do more to preserve mother languages.

The world observes International Mother Language Day on 21 February annually. The day recognises that languages and multilingualism can advance incision and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind.

Clement Manyathela speaks to PanSALB spokesperson Ntombi Huluhulu about South Africa's eleven languages and if people are learning them.

We are seeing a lot of African households preferring to speak English. If we are honest with ourselves we are part of the problem.

Ntombi Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB

The death of a language is not an event, it is a slow erosion that happens over time and often it goes undetected. If we are not careful as Africans we are going to lose who we are.

Ntombi Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB

Listen to the full interview below...




22 February 2021 12:00 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
African language at schools
PanSALB
Africal languages
International Mother Language Day

More from Local

2020 National Senior Certificate matric results per province

22 February 2021 7:20 PM

The Class of 2020 achieved an overall National Senior Certificate 76.2% pass. Here is the provincial breakdown of the pass rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS

22 February 2021 6:07 PM

Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining

22 February 2021 5:01 PM

Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: 2020 matric pass rate dips 5.1% at 76.2% from 2019

22 February 2021 4:57 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is releasing the matric examinations marks for the class of 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years

22 February 2021 4:30 PM

In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Angie Motshekga to release Matric 2020 pass rate this afternoon

22 February 2021 1:32 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says we must not look at the 2020 results as if things were normal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko's husband Chief Thandisizwe Diko passes away

22 February 2021 10:14 AM

Diko passed away at an Eastern Cape hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,429 COVID-19 infections recorded and 113 people succumb to virus

22 February 2021 6:34 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 49, 053 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to deal with anxieties of debt and where can you find help

21 February 2021 7:56 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse reflects on how people can cope with their finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department

21 February 2021 7:54 AM

The first batch of health care workers in the province received their COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, with the program continuing on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself

Business

Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation

Business

We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Angie Motshekga delivers national senior certificate exam results

22 February 2021 5:58 PM

Matric Results 2020: The provincial pass rates

22 February 2021 5:32 PM

Creecy heads to court to set aside awarding small-scale fishing rights in WC

22 February 2021 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA