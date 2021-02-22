Many households prefer to speak English ... we are part of the problem - PanSALB





The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says households need to do more to preserve mother languages.

The world observes International Mother Language Day on 21 February annually. The day recognises that languages and multilingualism can advance incision and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind.

Clement Manyathela speaks to PanSALB spokesperson Ntombi Huluhulu about South Africa's eleven languages and if people are learning them.

We are seeing a lot of African households preferring to speak English. If we are honest with ourselves we are part of the problem. Ntombi Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB

The death of a language is not an event, it is a slow erosion that happens over time and often it goes undetected. If we are not careful as Africans we are going to lose who we are. Ntombi Huluhulu, Spokesperson - PanSALB

Listen to the full interview below...