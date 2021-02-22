'Zuma doesn't see himself as criminal hence his statements on leniency of state'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is accusing the State of abusing the courts and violating the former president's rights.
The foundation cites that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is saying it is not ready to proceed with Zuma and French arms company, Thales trial.
At an African National Congress (ANC)’s virtual Umrabulo session on Sunday, Zuma criticised the country’s laws for being too lenient on hardened criminals.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison
He also added that he believed that Parliament isn’t helping the social cohesion debate and nation building.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema and legal journalist Karyn Maughan to give more insight on the matter.
There was a confirmed agreement between the state, Thales and Zuma's lawyers that we would come back to court on 23 February for us to agree on pre-trial issues. Tomorrow was never a trial date but a date set to reach an agreement on the trial date.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA
Maughan says she doesn't believe that Zuma regards himself as an accused criminal.
He has made it clear that he believes that he is innocent of any wrongdoing during his permanent stay of prosecution application. He made arguments where he denied his alleged corruption.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen below to Ngwema's interview:
Listen below to Maughan's interview:
More from Politics
Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years
In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.Read More
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour
Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.Read More
Creating sustainable policing forum and neighbourhood watch
ACSIP policing and community conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says the police and CPF need to collaborate more.Read More
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member
Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit.Read More
Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter
Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the national executive committee (NEC) had taken the guidelines to structures in the party.Read More
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case.Read More
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance
Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Details still sketchy as Bheki Cele visits Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah says MKVA and other supporters adamant they will not allow the former president to be arrested.Read More
EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature
Daily Dispatch reporter Soyiso Maliti says the health MEC was found guilty of misconduct previously.Read More