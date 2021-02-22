Minister Angie Motshekga to release Matric 2020 pass rate this afternoon
After a challenging year for 2020 matriculants: Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce Matric 2020 pass rate this afternoon.
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson, has more on this.
We've done everything that we needed to do, we're just waiting for the minister to unveil the outcome of the work done by the Class of 2020.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The Grade 12s lost 47 day and after we revived the curriculum they were able to recover those days. The additional time from weekend classes which were created by different provinces also assisted to create further oppoprtinines for studying, revision and getting assistance in the different subjects.
It was difficult because there was noise that it was dangerous to get the children back to school and other people said lets scrap the entire school year. They worked against all of that, which we need to applaud them for the courage for having been able to go to school and write exams.
We would run away from the fact that there would have been a negative impact brought by Covid-19, psychologically, academically, logistically and generally in the sector things wer in a way that has never been seen before.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Lets' remember the context we're coming from. it was difficult one which is still being felt today. W have to remember that we're still in Level 3 of lockdown adjusted, so, things are not normal, schooling is not normal, business is not normal, life is not normal, socially and otherwise.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Let's not look at these results as though everything is equal.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen below for the full interview...
