No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme





Model and Social Anthropology student Qiniso van Damme is South Africa's very first The Bachelorette SA.

Van Damme made it through to the top six of the Bachelor last season where the ladies were vying for the attention of Marc Buckner.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Qiniso talks about her expectations from the show and her experience.

I am single because I refuse to compromise. I think we as women are definitely socialised in a way where we mother people, do their emotional labour for them. Hopefully, in the future, I will be a mom but not to my partner. Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette 2021

I am looking for someone who has done their own emotional labour and has their ducks in a row. Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette 2021

