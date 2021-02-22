Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will increase production by 20% by 2030, the company said on Monday.
It hopes to hit this target by way of increased mechanisation.
Amplats reported a 63% rise in annual profits.
Headline earnings per share came in at R115.54 in 2020 compared to R70.87 in 2019.
The miner declared a final dividend of R35.35 per share.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.
It’s an audacious goal… Technology applications will help us increase output without it being capital intensive…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
We have the best suite of assets available globally…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
We’re not blind to the challenges we have in South Africa…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
We’re targeting zero fatalities…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
More from Business
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.Read More
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.Read More
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operators.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More