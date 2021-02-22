Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself
TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Sasol’s debt mountain has fallen in size to ever so slightly below its market value.
The company cut its debt by R63.4 billion (to R126.3 billion) in the six months to 31 December 2020.
The company has for now decided against a rights issue to further tackle its debt.
Sasol reported earnings of R15.3 billion (up from R4.5 billion) in the halfyear to 31 December 2020.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.
It’s about taking control immediately… We can control costs and capital spend… We executed the plan… We’ve done well…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
We’ve increased liquidity…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
We put a floor in of $41 to the barrel…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
We need to restore the balance sheet… Only after that will we consider opportunities to invest for growth… If there are low hanging fruit; we will allocate capital.Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101789314_glitter-lighting-of-petrochemical-plant-with-twilight-sky-gas-storage-sphere-tank-in-factory-of-petr.html?term=petrochemical&vti=lvjhxzj99g6xkbui5i-1-5
More from Business
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.Read More
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operators.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More