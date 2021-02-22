A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining





South Africa and other countries have seen a decline in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

John Perlman speaks to Wits University deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter about why the numbers are going down.

We don't know. The second wave has been overall for the whole country, worse than the first. Francois Venter, Deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute - Wits

We will hit another wave in June and July but places like Portugal had a thrid wave two to three weeks after their second wave. We can be looking at the third wave in March. Francois Venter, Deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute - Wits

Here is the article referred to by Dr Francois Venter on @Radio702 about why Covid-19 numbers around the world are dropping: https://t.co/5H0vNxnCp1 — John Perlman (@JohnPerlman) February 22, 2021

Listen to the full interview below...