Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justuce Raymond Zondo has filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail former President Jacob Zuma for two years for contempt of court.
In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.
READ: Kathrada Foundation lambasts Zuma for snubbing Zondo Commission
The commission said Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission and to file affidavits as directed by the court were the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.
The commission wants the court to set aside normal rules and for the application to heard on an urgent basis.
READ: Zondo: If action not taken against Zuma, others could ignore court orders too
It said Zuma’s failure to appear at the commission and to file affidavits was unlawful and intentional.
Zondo said the court should order the minister of police and the SAPS to take the necessary steps to jail Zuma for two years.
WATCH: Zondo: We will ask for imprisonment of Zuma if found guilty of contempt of court
This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
