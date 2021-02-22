



JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justuce Raymond Zondo has filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail former President Jacob Zuma for two years for contempt of court.

In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.

READ: Kathrada Foundation lambasts Zuma for snubbing Zondo Commission

The commission said Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission and to file affidavits as directed by the court were the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

The commission wants the court to set aside normal rules and for the application to heard on an urgent basis.

READ: Zondo: If action not taken against Zuma, others could ignore court orders too

It said Zuma’s failure to appear at the commission and to file affidavits was unlawful and intentional.

Zondo said the court should order the minister of police and the SAPS to take the necessary steps to jail Zuma for two years.

WATCH: Zondo: We will ask for imprisonment of Zuma if found guilty of contempt of court

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years