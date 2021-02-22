There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS
The Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi says they opened criminal and civil cases against those implicated in corruptions cases.
Ten forensic reports showed that over a period of five years, over R300 million was paid to companies that some of Gems executives had financial interests in.
John Perlman speaks to Moloabi about the case.
It is always difficult to make this kind of interviews when the matters are in the courts.Dr Stan Moloabi, Principal officer - GEMS
I would rather say it seems like the wheels of justice turned to be slow.Dr Stan Moloabi, Principal officer - GEMS
The contracting environment within Gems has always been assessed by outside consultants. We have generally been found to be robust and meet the standards that we need in an environment like this, however, there is always room for improvements.Dr Stan Moloabi, Principal officer - GEMS
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181001668/111123212-diverse-people-crime-shoot.jpg
