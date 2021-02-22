We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the 2021 National Budget Speech on Wednesday, 24 February.
He faces the herculean task of curbing spending and debt while boosting an economy smashed to smithereens by the still-unfolding Covid-19 pandemic.
Treasury’s bid to cut South Africa’s public sector wage bill by more than R300 billion was vindicated by the labour court last year; it will be interesting to hear what Mboweni has to say in this regard.
Most economists expect tax increases but no new taxes such as a much-touted wealth tax.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.
Yes, it has been hell… Sometimes it’s difficult to be optimistic.Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
We’ve come back quite nicely… We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick… There is some optimism for this year.Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
We’ve become better at planning…Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
More from Business
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.Read More
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operators.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
More from Opinion
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?
'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money ShowRead More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants
Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".Read More
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.Read More