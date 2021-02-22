South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism
South African tourism, still licking deep wounds, is nevertheless preparing for recovery.
Last week, beautiful Cape Town - Africa’s most popular city for tourists – released a 10-point plan to save the industry there.
READ: 10-point plan to save tourism in Cape Town - still world’s most beautiful city
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.
To kickstart the economy we need this sector to start contributing….Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
No-one is traveling around the world… If our key markets are in lockdown…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
We’re throwing everything at it! … The plan is fluid… For tourism to really happen… we need our vaccine rollout done… We need to open the skies… sort out our visa issues…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
You need to ensure world-class health and safety protocols…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
The recovery won’t happen this year, but we need to invest for it right now.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
