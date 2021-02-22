



South African tourism, still licking deep wounds, is nevertheless preparing for recovery.

Last week, beautiful Cape Town - Africa’s most popular city for tourists – released a 10-point plan to save the industry there.

Cape Town, South Africa's second-largest city, ranks among the most beautiful in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.

To kickstart the economy we need this sector to start contributing…. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

No-one is traveling around the world… If our key markets are in lockdown… Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

We’re throwing everything at it! … The plan is fluid… For tourism to really happen… we need our vaccine rollout done… We need to open the skies… sort out our visa issues… Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

You need to ensure world-class health and safety protocols… Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

The recovery won’t happen this year, but we need to invest for it right now. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism