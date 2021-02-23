97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded
Ninety seven people have succumbed from the coronavirus complications bringing the death toll up to 49, 150 since the start of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded a decline in infections with 792 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 504, 588.
RELATED: 1,429 COVID-19 infections recorded and 113 people succumb to virus
The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.9%, with 1, 413, 566 people having recuperated.
The total number of vaccines administered is 23, 059 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 504 588 the total number of deaths is 49 150, the total number of recoveries is 1 413 566 and the total number of vaccines administered is 23 059. pic.twitter.com/AQc9GWoLTt— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 22, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 22, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/jXYxyyHDYW
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
More from Local
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that
Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.Read More
2020 National Senior Certificate matric results per province
The Class of 2020 achieved an overall National Senior Certificate 76.2% pass. Here is the provincial breakdown of the pass rates.Read More
There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS
Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million.Read More
A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining
Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March.Read More
WATCH LIVE: 2020 matric pass rate dips 5.1% at 76.2% from 2019
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is releasing the matric examinations marks for the class of 2020.Read More
Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years
In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the SAPS.Read More
Minister Angie Motshekga to release Matric 2020 pass rate this afternoon
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says we must not look at the 2020 results as if things were normal.Read More
Many households prefer to speak English ... we are part of the problem - PanSALB
Pan South African Language Board's Ntombi Huluhulu says he death of a language is not an event, it is a slow erosion over time.Read More
Khusela Diko's husband Chief Thandisizwe Diko passes away
Diko passed away at an Eastern Cape hospital.Read More