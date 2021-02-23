97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded





Ninety seven people have succumbed from the coronavirus complications bringing the death toll up to 49, 150 since the start of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded a decline in infections with 792 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 504, 588.

RELATED: 1,429 COVID-19 infections recorded and 113 people succumb to virus

The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.9%, with 1, 413, 566 people having recuperated.

The total number of vaccines administered is 23, 059 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 504 588 the total number of deaths is 49 150, the total number of recoveries is 1 413 566 and the total number of vaccines administered is 23 059. pic.twitter.com/AQc9GWoLTt — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 22, 2021