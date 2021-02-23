With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi
Despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus, the Class of 2020 managed to achieve a commendable 76.2% overall pass rate, with the Free State being the top-performing province at 85.1%.
Gauteng received the second highest matric pass rate at 83.8% and the Western Cape achieved third place with 79.9%.
RELATED: 2020 National Senior Certificate matric results per province
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is relieved by the achievements by the matric pupils.
It was quite a difficult year because we were not using our normal systems and to receive the results we did, I was very relieved. I want to thank our educators, our SGB's and parents. It was not easy for parents allow their children to come to school during the middle of a pandemic.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
Lesufi expressed concern over the number of pupils that didn't return to the classroom since the first lockdown.
We sent out a team to go and track those pupils and the figures are not encouraging.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
