[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?

A leaf blower can finally be used for something

Social media is talking after a father finds a perfect use for a leaf blower.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: