[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Managing your boss: as important as managing your employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 11:05
Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- the importance of hydration
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist
Today at 12:05
State Advocate Billy Downer says Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case has been certified 'trial ready'. Downer says all pre-trial issues have been resolved.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
Parly budget office briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
State Vs. Zuma and Thales Matter Postponed to may for Trail. The order made in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today is as follows: The matter was certified trial- ready in accordance with the Judge President's Pre-Trial Criminal Court Hearings Directive
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Natasha Cara, KZN NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
The Commission continues to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) from the former Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
QLFS Numbers released
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 12:23
Gauteng Premier David Makhura announches the annual State of the Province Address. In his address, Premier Makhura will cover the political, social and economic states of Gauteng Province as well as the Provincial Government’s service delivery commitment
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Budget 2021 preview: Cosatu weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:27
Budget 2021 preview: South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) comments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 12:37
Class of 2020 Matric results - Naptosa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:40
Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Androliakos
Today at 13:33
Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Drew Campbell
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Willing
Today at 14:50
Music with Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 18:09
TymeBank announcement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Entertainment

[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral

23 February 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?

Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral

Social media is talking after a dad saved his toddler from slipping at a bowling alley went viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




23 February 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
