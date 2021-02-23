[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?

Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral

Social media is talking after a dad saved his toddler from slipping at a bowling alley went viral.

Watch the video below:

So i went bowling tonight... pic.twitter.com/iowcEAzgFe — beat the five (@ManLikeWallace) February 21, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: