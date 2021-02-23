Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
In Discussion: South Africa’s matric results for 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Research Fellow at the Research on Socioeconomic Policy (RESEP) group at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:10
SA's jobless number grows to 7.2 million as unemployment rate breaches new record
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tony Healy
Today at 17:20
State of the Province address: Matters in Health
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Today at 17:20
Pressure to improve Covid-19 vaccine appointment system mounts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Sanne - Right to Care founder
Today at 17:45
Prominent Human Rights Lawyers Launch Class Action for South African Uber drivers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zanele Mbuyisa - Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys
Today at 18:09
TymeBank gets R1.6 billion in foreign investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:11
Motus interim revenue increased 6% while operating profit fell 6%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 18:18
Bidcorp's interim headline earnings fell 46.2% to R1.31bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Cleasby - CFO at BidCorp
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020 following a surge in profit off the back of good iron export prices
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics reports a 43% drop in interim profits and prepares a European exit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Intersectional strategist, Branding expert at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy? Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy. 23 February 2021 4:29 PM
Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission' Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised. 23 February 2021 2:12 PM
Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa She said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong. 23 February 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
View all Politics
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 22 February 2021 7:51 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
View all Business
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'

23 February 2021 2:12 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
EFF
Zuma
Judges
Attacks on judiciary
Sydney Mufamadi
Judiciary report
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola

Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised.

Former minister of state security Dr Sydney Mufamadi says allegation of judges being brided should be made with extreme caution.

Mufamadi revealed at the state capture commission that "Project Justice" existed and it involved recruiting and handling sources in the judiciary.

The judiciary has been under attacks from various leaders in political circles and Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola also came out to warn against attacks on the judiciary

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mufamadi about this.

RELATED: Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola

Now we see leaders who have gone rogue who try their level best not only to treat the judiciary with disdain but they actually think they can strong-arm the law into submission.

Dr Sydney Mufamadi, Former minister of state security

The people who talk like that and say believable allegations are themselves indulging in make-belief gimmicks.

Dr Sydney Mufamadi, Former minister of state security

Listen to the full interviews below...




23 February 2021 2:12 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
EFF
Zuma
Judges
Attacks on judiciary
Sydney Mufamadi
Judiciary report
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola

More from Local

Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office

23 February 2021 4:52 PM

Michael Dansky founder of Michael Dansky attorneys says before lockdown they were able to get assistance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?

23 February 2021 4:29 PM

Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa

23 February 2021 2:07 PM

She said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

23 February 2021 2:04 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says people are moving from working from home and going back to their workplaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck

23 February 2021 9:48 AM

CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that

23 February 2021 7:00 AM

Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded

23 February 2021 6:23 AM

The Health Department says since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, 23, 059 vaccines have been administered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020 National Senior Certificate matric results per province

22 February 2021 7:20 PM

The Class of 2020 achieved an overall National Senior Certificate 76.2% pass. Here is the provincial breakdown of the pass rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS

22 February 2021 6:07 PM

Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining

22 February 2021 5:01 PM

Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'

Local

DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May

Politics

Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Local

EWN Highlights

US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax records to prosecutors

23 February 2021 5:03 PM

Makhura: 500,000 jobs lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19 pandemic

23 February 2021 4:51 PM

Senegal launches COVID vaccination campaign

23 February 2021 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA