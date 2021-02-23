Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'
Former minister of state security Dr Sydney Mufamadi says allegation of judges being brided should be made with extreme caution.
Mufamadi revealed at the state capture commission that "Project Justice" existed and it involved recruiting and handling sources in the judiciary.
The judiciary has been under attacks from various leaders in political circles and Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola also came out to warn against attacks on the judiciary
Clement Manyathela speaks to Mufamadi about this.
RELATED: Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola
Now we see leaders who have gone rogue who try their level best not only to treat the judiciary with disdain but they actually think they can strong-arm the law into submission.Dr Sydney Mufamadi, Former minister of state security
The people who talk like that and say believable allegations are themselves indulging in make-belief gimmicks.Dr Sydney Mufamadi, Former minister of state security
Listen to the full interviews below...
