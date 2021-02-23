DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May
Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales fraud, corruption and racketeering trial linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal will begin on 17 May.
The matter was heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning in absentia of the accused.
RELATED: Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed
Representatives for both parties appeared before Judge Nkosinathi Chili and cited that they were ready to commence with the trial.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma to reflect on the matter.
The proceedings were short as senior state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer told the court that the state had met with the defence team for both Zuma and Thales and the pre-trial matters had been concluded and all parties had agreed for the 17 May.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
