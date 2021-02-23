Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020
South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter, according to data from Statistics SA.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has more on this.
For us, as statisticians, we never get worried about whether it is a grim situation or not because we have to look at the numbers available because if we start thinking about a concerning situation we will then not make numbers available.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
In the third quarter of 2020, we had about 14,7-million people unemployed and that increased by 333,000 people and 20-million people employed. In Quarter 3 were sitting at 6,5-million unemployed.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
When we say unemployed we are talking about people who are actively looking for employment. This increased by 701,000 people, straight to 7,2-million people, who then represent the 32,5% as our unemployment rate.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
When you look at all these people, the 7,2-million people, if we add the discouraged work-seekers who are about 2.9-million people as well as another million who didn't look for employment for whatever reason but would have taken it had been available, then we come to 11,1-million. The 11,1-million people represent what we call the expanded unemployment rate of 42,6%.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
From Quarter 2 of 2020, 73% said they were expected to work during the fourth quarter of 2020. That is about 15-million people. Out of those who were working, about 90% continue to receive pay, but whether it was full or not is something else, only 83.5% received full pay.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
People are moving from working from home, back to their workplaces.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Twitter.
