Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa
JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said she put a stop to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) investigations into irregular contracts by Werksmans Attorneys because the firm was also appointed irregularly.
While testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday, she said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.
READ: Peters concedes she could have been wrong to block Prasa CEO appointment
She said she also didn’t get reports as promised on the investigations.
ALSO READ: I was aware trains bought during Montana’s tenure were too tall – Peters
Peters said the contract and investigations had been going on for years and every year it was called unforeseen.
“And in terms of the PMFA, it cannot be at all times unforeseen and unplanned and my concern was can the board regularise this and not create an avenue where it becomes an audit finding. Because that was the issue, chairperson.”
FOCUS ON R95M INSTEAD OF R3.5BN
Peters said she doesn’t know why a parliamentary portfolio committee decided to focus on R93 million paid to Werksmans Attorneys to investigate corruption.
This was to put a stop to investigations into R3.5 billion of irregular contracts.
Peters said she wanted to get to the bottom of allegations that some of that money went to the African National Congress (ANC).
“That there is this story about corruption relating to a contract through which a political party allegedly received R80 million and R93 million is spent on investigations.”
Peters was transport minister when allegations emerged of tenders involving hundreds of millions being used to fund ANC activities.
The board appointed Werksmans Attorneys to investigate but Peters believes their appointment was irregular and the Parliament portfolio committee endorsed her.
When asked by the commission: “Does it make sense that you would concentrate on the cost of the investigations in a R3.5 billion contract?’
She responded: “Chairperson, I can’t answer for the portfolio committee because I don’t know the context.”
Peters is expected to return to conclude her testimony at a later stage.
WATCH: The commission hears Prasa related evidence from Dipuo Peters
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa
More from Business
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that
Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.Read More
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.Read More
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.Read More
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operators.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
More from Local
Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office
Michael Dansky founder of Michael Dansky attorneys says before lockdown they were able to get assistance.Read More
[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?
Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy.Read More
Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'
Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised.Read More
Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says people are moving from working from home and going back to their workplaces.Read More
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that
Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.Read More
97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded
The Health Department says since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, 23, 059 vaccines have been administered.Read More
2020 National Senior Certificate matric results per province
The Class of 2020 achieved an overall National Senior Certificate 76.2% pass. Here is the provincial breakdown of the pass rates.Read More
There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS
Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million.Read More
A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining
Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March.Read More