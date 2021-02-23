[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?





Since 2015, 62 countries out of 185 had either blocked or restricted access to social media.

Recently 15 countries in the continent restricted access to social media during elections and these restrictions have raised questions about the efficacy of self-regulation of social media in a democracy.

Azania Mosaka talks to the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) executive chair Terry Tselane about the regulation of social media in a democracy.

Social media provides a voice for those people who are voiceless and people who do not have access to mainstream media. Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA

But how do we deal with the issue of abuse that has risen? Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA

Tselane says there are questions on who can regulate social media.

I think there is an agreement that social media can be regulated under certain circumstances. Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA

The majority of people were saying there is a need to co-regulate and social platforms themselves should not be given the leverage to control completely social media. Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA

Listen to the full interview below...