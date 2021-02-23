Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Insights and comments on matric 2020 results
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Eli Katz - CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming for vaccination over the weekend. 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year. 23 February 2021 5:47 PM
View all Local
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
View all Politics
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
Advertising
branding
Sizakele Marutlulle
heroes and zeros
#YourTaxMatters

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

"Paying taxes is never wonderful; it's like buying funeral cover" says Sizakele Marutlulle on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot.

Then why is this branding expert picking a campaign by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as her advertising hero of the week?.

The Sars TV ad addresses the question: Why does paying tax matter?

A moving Covid-driven motivation then follows.

Image: Screengrab of #YourTaxMatters SARS TV campaign on YouTube

Marutlulle says the way the #YourTaxMatters campaign's been handled is refreshing.

All well and good, comments Bruce Whitfield, but the average tax payer is worried about the way their money is spent once it actually leaves the tax man and gets into government hands.

While acknowledging this point, Marutlulle is happy that brands linked to the state are starting to employ the art of persuasion.

You don't have that pedagogic 'thou shalt'. It's much more persuasive - you have a reflection of our lived experience as South Africans.

Sizakele Marutlulle, Branding expert

However I agree with you that what is missing... is 'here is what the elected officials are now doing with the money that they've been collecting from you'.

Sizakele Marutlulle, Branding expert

But here's a state-linked entity that understands that it exists to serve us.

Sizakele Marutlulle, Branding expert

Watch the ad for yourself again below:

Listen to Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?




23 February 2021 8:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
Advertising
branding
Sizakele Marutlulle
heroes and zeros
#YourTaxMatters

More from Business

'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'

23 February 2021 9:00 PM

Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future'

23 February 2021 7:18 PM

It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

23 February 2021 6:38 PM

The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa

23 February 2021 2:07 PM

She said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that

23 February 2021 7:00 AM

Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls

22 February 2021 7:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism

22 February 2021 7:36 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder

22 February 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation

22 February 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder

22 February 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'

18 February 2021 7:40 PM

Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

18 February 2021 11:05 AM

"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?

16 February 2021 8:54 PM

'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

15 February 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

15 February 2021 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'

10 February 2021 8:35 PM

It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'

10 February 2021 7:17 PM

From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck

23 February 2021 9:48 AM

CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme

22 February 2021 3:23 PM

Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community

22 February 2021 1:02 PM

We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them

19 February 2021 7:16 PM

Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up

19 February 2021 4:17 PM

Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go

18 February 2021 8:47 PM

'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen Suicide: Let's normalise conversation about depression - Shudufhadzo Musida

17 February 2021 6:46 PM

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida says mental health is viewed as taboo and there isn't enough education about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC

Local

Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Local

Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Rich countries need to donate COVID vaccines to African countries

23 February 2021 8:27 PM

ANC NC: Magashule's interpretation of step aside resolution is wrong

23 February 2021 8:17 PM

Eskom management’s failure to appear angers MPs

23 February 2021 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA