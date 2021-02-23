Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
"Paying taxes is never wonderful; it's like buying funeral cover" says Sizakele Marutlulle on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot.
Then why is this branding expert picking a campaign by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as her advertising hero of the week?.
The Sars TV ad addresses the question: Why does paying tax matter?
A moving Covid-driven motivation then follows.
Marutlulle says the way the #YourTaxMatters campaign's been handled is refreshing.
All well and good, comments Bruce Whitfield, but the average tax payer is worried about the way their money is spent once it actually leaves the tax man and gets into government hands.
While acknowledging this point, Marutlulle is happy that brands linked to the state are starting to employ the art of persuasion.
You don't have that pedagogic 'thou shalt'. It's much more persuasive - you have a reflection of our lived experience as South Africans.Sizakele Marutlulle, Branding expert
However I agree with you that what is missing... is 'here is what the elected officials are now doing with the money that they've been collecting from you'.Sizakele Marutlulle, Branding expert
But here's a state-linked entity that understands that it exists to serve us.Sizakele Marutlulle, Branding expert
Watch the ad for yourself again below:
Listen to Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J3W3nEXFMw&feature=youtu.be
