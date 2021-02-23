Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Insights and comments on matric 2020 results
Guests
Eli Katz - CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
Talkers/Open Line
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

Tags:
Philippines
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
Foreign investment
TymeBank
Tauriq Keraan
digital bank
Apis
JG Summit

The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

TymeBank has secured a R1.6 billion boost from investors in the UK and Philippines.

The digital-only bank (with kiosks in retail stores) was launched two years ago and now counts 2.8 million customers.

It expects to reach 3 million by the end of March.

R500 million of the R1.6 billion investment announced on Tuesday has already been invested, according to a statement.

The balance of R1.1 billion will come through over the next 12 to 15 months.

Image: TymeBank ZA on Facebook @tymebankza

The investors include Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by UK-based Apis Partners, and Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines.

The investment is no small feat at a time when significant uncertainty reigns globally and in South Africa, says Dr Patrice Motsepe, chairman of African Rainbow Capital and majority owner of TymeBank .

TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan agrees the opportunity is a game-changer, in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

He says Africa Rainbow Capital remains the majority investor.

It's a very important juncture in our life cycle as a young fledgling digital bank competing in a mature market... It's not only the capital; it's the strategic value-add and the logistic benefits that both of these investors bring us.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

We're absolutely delighted to have gotten to this point, and excited about working for our investors.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

JG Summit... will bring us massive knowledge in retail and sharpen our execution in the retail environment both in Pick n Pay and Boxer and outside of those stores.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

It's also an absolutely unique opportunity for us to export the South African home-grown business model to a place like the Philippines, which structurally is not dissimilar to South Africa.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

UK-based growth fund Apis has made investments in South Africa over the last six years he says, but this is their first in a digital bank.

The opportunity for rapid growth can be a double-edged sword, Keraan acknowledges.

Listen to him explain how TymeBank will maintain its resilience as it expands:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank




