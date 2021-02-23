Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office





Some legal practitioners are getting frustrated at the slow pace of things at the Master's Offices.

John Perlman speaks to Michael Dansky, founder of Michael Dansky Attorneys, who explains how they have a backlog of work due to the lockdown.

The Master's Office administers deceased estates and liquidations, as well as the registration and supervision of trusts

In the past, everybody was willing to help. They would look for a file, obtain files for us although it would take about three visits to get the file in the end, it was fine. Michael Dansky, Founder - Michael Dansky Attorneys

Now it is impossible because of the lockdown. I am unable to attain access to the Master's Office. Michael Dansky, Founder - Michael Dansky Attorneys

Listen to the full interview below...