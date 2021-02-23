There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa
Universities are preparing to welcome new students for the 2021 academic year.
The Department of Basic Education released the 2020 matric results and the cohort achieved a pass rate of 76.2%.
Speaking to John Perlman, Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa says they are ready.
Each university will determine its own path because each university is different.Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa
There will be a significant increase in what we call blended learning. This is kind of the pattern for the future.Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/teacher_covid.html?oriSearch=teacher&sti=mqcy7piy68vpa7j4pv|&mediapopup=154680142
