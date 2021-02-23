There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa





Universities are preparing to welcome new students for the 2021 academic year.

The Department of Basic Education released the 2020 matric results and the cohort achieved a pass rate of 76.2%.

Speaking to John Perlman, Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa says they are ready.

Each university will determine its own path because each university is different. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

There will be a significant increase in what we call blended learning. This is kind of the pattern for the future. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...