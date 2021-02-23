Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Insights and comments on matric 2020 results
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Eli Katz - CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming for vaccination over the weekend. 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year. 23 February 2021 5:47 PM
View all Local
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
View all Politics
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC

23 February 2021 7:32 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Gauteng State of the Province Address
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi
Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming for vaccination over the weekend.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that a third COVID-19 wave was still a possibility and the vaccine rollout programme had to be done with urgency, especially with winter coming soon.

The province has more than 401,000 COVID-19 cases and 9,481 people died of the virus.

The vaccine rollout programme started last week with the Johnson & Johnson jabs as part of a research programme among healthcare workers.

The aim is to inoculate 10.4 million people this year as part of the country's plan to immunise 67% of the population.

Makhura said so far, 5,000 healthcare workers had received their jabs in the province.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi sheds more light on this.

We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers, both from the public and private sectors including GPs in Gauteng.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

Why did Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital not vaccinate on Sunday?

They didn't plan to vaccinate on Sunday. Remember you need to make preparations and then people need to register on our electronic system. When you apply it gives you an option to choose which site you want to go and vaccinate at. When they checked on Friday they did not have that and Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

When they checked by Friday they did not have that and Steve Biko Academic Hospital did have quite a number of people that had applied to vaccinate over the weekend. As I am speaking to you now Bara has moved quite a lot and they have caught up with what they could not do over the weekend.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

Before you can vaccine you need to apply and must receive a voucher that says you must go and apply on this site. before you go they need to know the number of people that they will be vaccinating per day. Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming to do the vaccination over the weekend.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

The weekend was set aside for the GPs and the private sector.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

Why were they not able to redirect people at an overcrowded Steve Biko Hospital to Bara, which was standing empty and idle?

At Steve Biko there we people from such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and other provinces. In Tshwane, we have about 200 GPs but people who came to Steve Biko Hospital on Saturday were way above the 200. We also made provisions for those from the private sector who are not doctors to come.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

This a Medical Research Council process and they are the ones who are managing the registration system. They are the ones that are issuing vouchers. We are not controlling the system.

Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC

Listen below for the full interview...




23 February 2021 7:32 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Gauteng State of the Province Address
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi
Johnson & Johnson vaccine

More from Local

Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

23 February 2021 6:38 PM

The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa

23 February 2021 5:47 PM

Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office

23 February 2021 4:52 PM

Michael Dansky founder of Michael Dansky attorneys says before lockdown they were able to get assistance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?

23 February 2021 4:29 PM

Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'

23 February 2021 2:12 PM

Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa

23 February 2021 2:07 PM

She said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

23 February 2021 2:04 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says people are moving from working from home and going back to their workplaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck

23 February 2021 9:48 AM

CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that

23 February 2021 7:00 AM

Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded

23 February 2021 6:23 AM

The Health Department says since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, 23, 059 vaccines have been administered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC

Local

Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Local

Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Rich countries need to donate COVID vaccines to African countries

23 February 2021 8:27 PM

ANC NC: Magashule's interpretation of step aside resolution is wrong

23 February 2021 8:17 PM

Eskom management’s failure to appear angers MPs

23 February 2021 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA