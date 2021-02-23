We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that a third COVID-19 wave was still a possibility and the vaccine rollout programme had to be done with urgency, especially with winter coming soon.
The province has more than 401,000 COVID-19 cases and 9,481 people died of the virus.
The vaccine rollout programme started last week with the Johnson & Johnson jabs as part of a research programme among healthcare workers.
The aim is to inoculate 10.4 million people this year as part of the country's plan to immunise 67% of the population.
Makhura said so far, 5,000 healthcare workers had received their jabs in the province.
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi sheds more light on this.
We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers, both from the public and private sectors including GPs in Gauteng.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
Why did Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital not vaccinate on Sunday?
They didn't plan to vaccinate on Sunday. Remember you need to make preparations and then people need to register on our electronic system. When you apply it gives you an option to choose which site you want to go and vaccinate at. When they checked on Friday they did not have that and Steve Biko Academic HospitalDr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
When they checked by Friday they did not have that and Steve Biko Academic Hospital did have quite a number of people that had applied to vaccinate over the weekend. As I am speaking to you now Bara has moved quite a lot and they have caught up with what they could not do over the weekend.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
Before you can vaccine you need to apply and must receive a voucher that says you must go and apply on this site. before you go they need to know the number of people that they will be vaccinating per day. Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming to do the vaccination over the weekend.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
The weekend was set aside for the GPs and the private sector.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
Why were they not able to redirect people at an overcrowded Steve Biko Hospital to Bara, which was standing empty and idle?
At Steve Biko there we people from such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and other provinces. In Tshwane, we have about 200 GPs but people who came to Steve Biko Hospital on Saturday were way above the 200. We also made provisions for those from the private sector who are not doctors to come.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
This a Medical Research Council process and they are the ones who are managing the registration system. They are the ones that are issuing vouchers. We are not controlling the system.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng Health MEC
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year.Read More
Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office
Michael Dansky founder of Michael Dansky attorneys says before lockdown they were able to get assistance.Read More
[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?
Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy.Read More
Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'
Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised.Read More
Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa
She said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.Read More
Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says people are moving from working from home and going back to their workplaces.Read More
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that
Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.Read More
97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded
The Health Department says since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, 23, 059 vaccines have been administered.Read More