998 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 263 people succumb to virus
South Africa has recorded 998 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 505, 586.
Two hundred and sixty-three people have died from coronavirus complications bringing the death toll up to 49, 413 since the start of the pandemic last year.
RELATED: 97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded
The country's recovery rate has moved up to 94%, with 1, 419, 459 people having recuperated.
The total number of vaccines administered is 32, 315 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 505 586 the total number of deaths is 49 413, the total number of recoveries is 1 419 459 and the total number of vaccines administered is 32 315. pic.twitter.com/KqY3zJDnMw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 23, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 23, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ybdJzyz1bP
