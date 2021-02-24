998 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 263 people succumb to virus





South Africa has recorded 998 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 505, 586.

Two hundred and sixty-three people have died from coronavirus complications bringing the death toll up to 49, 413 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The country's recovery rate has moved up to 94%, with 1, 419, 459 people having recuperated.

The total number of vaccines administered is 32, 315 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

