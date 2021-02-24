[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral

What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers

Social media is in stitches after TikTokers give hilarious answers on what they call the last slice of bread.

Watch the hilarious answer below:

This has to be the funniest thing I have seen this year 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/CqmylpSyaL — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 23, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: