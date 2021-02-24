Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen





The Department of Arts and Culture has announced new names for East London Airport and the city of Port Elizabeth.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa approved the new names in the government gazette.

Port Elizabeth is now Gqeberha, and its airport is called the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. The East London airport is now King Phalo Airport. Uitenhage is now called Kariega, King William’s Town is now Qonce and Maclear is now Nqanqarhu.

Callers on The Clement Manyathela Show had different views on the changes.

I like the new PE name. I like the approval, the new names should be changed on the board. Khathu, Caller

The problem we are having is that our government is very quick to do name changes but they don't follow through. Stanley, Caller

Karen says the name changes are a waste of money.

I am concerned about the millions of children and women that are starving and the government sees it fit to go changing names. Let's feed our people first. The government has no money, how are they going to pay for this because it takes money to change names. Karen, Caller

If amaXhosa can say 'Port Elizabeth' with ease, you, too, can learn to say Gqeberha. ✌️🏾 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 24, 2021

Good morning to everyone waking up in Gqeberha today. 😊☀️🌊 — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) February 24, 2021

Port Elizabeth is now known as Gqeberha. Gqeberha is the Xhosa word for the Baakens River as well as the Xhosa name for Walmer Township which is one of the oldest townships in PE. Having an entire city named after a township is a big deal. Its no longer PE its GQ now. pic.twitter.com/1LQ5YYrk5w — Snowden 🌨 (@SnowdenEdwad) February 24, 2021

I think we can all agree that Gqeberha is not a nice name.



Were there no other Xhosa names? Even renaming Port Elizabeth to "Le Way" would've been fine with me. — Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) February 24, 2021