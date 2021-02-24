Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen
The Department of Arts and Culture has announced new names for East London Airport and the city of Port Elizabeth.
Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa approved the new names in the government gazette.
Port Elizabeth is now Gqeberha, and its airport is called the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. The East London airport is now King Phalo Airport. Uitenhage is now called Kariega, King William’s Town is now Qonce and Maclear is now Nqanqarhu.
Callers on The Clement Manyathela Show had different views on the changes.
I like the new PE name. I like the approval, the new names should be changed on the board.Khathu, Caller
The problem we are having is that our government is very quick to do name changes but they don't follow through.Stanley, Caller
Karen says the name changes are a waste of money.
I am concerned about the millions of children and women that are starving and the government sees it fit to go changing names. Let's feed our people first. The government has no money, how are they going to pay for this because it takes money to change names.Karen, Caller
If amaXhosa can say 'Port Elizabeth' with ease, you, too, can learn to say Gqeberha. ✌️🏾— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 24, 2021
Good morning to everyone waking up in Gqeberha today. 😊☀️🌊— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) February 24, 2021
Port Elizabeth is now known as Gqeberha. Gqeberha is the Xhosa word for the Baakens River as well as the Xhosa name for Walmer Township which is one of the oldest townships in PE. Having an entire city named after a township is a big deal. Its no longer PE its GQ now. pic.twitter.com/1LQ5YYrk5w— Snowden 🌨 (@SnowdenEdwad) February 24, 2021
I think we can all agree that Gqeberha is not a nice name.— Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) February 24, 2021
Were there no other Xhosa names? Even renaming Port Elizabeth to "Le Way" would've been fine with me.
More from Local
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending
With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2020 Budget Speech at 2pm
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to focus on the financing of government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Uber class action: 'If Uber acts as an employer then drivers deserve protection'
Attorney Zanele Mbuyisa says drivers are entitled benefits according to SA labour laws and that is why they are going to court.Read More
998 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 263 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says that the fatalities have increased the death toll to 49, 413.Read More
We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming for vaccination over the weekend.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year.Read More
Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office
Michael Dansky founder of Michael Dansky attorneys says before lockdown they were able to get assistance.Read More
[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?
Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy.Read More
Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'
Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised.Read More