Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY
The "Jerusalema Challenge" was one of the things to shed a positive light on 2020. Since MasterKG and Nomcebo Zikode's song was released, people all over the world took part in the dance challenge.
President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged us to do. Portugal and Juventus soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo did it too, it created a feelgood sense of community.
Now record company Warner, with which MatserKG is under contract, has demanded licence fees for use of the song in some of the videos.
Dumisani Motsamai, Entertainment lawyer
Warner has been licensing a number of corporates for the use of the song and the challenge, where the challenge was clearly used in what could be categorised as a synchronisation, in other words, an advert. That's pretty normal within the laws governing copyright.Dumisani Motsamai, Entertainment lawyer
If you go to YouTube and look at some of these challenges, there are a handful of companies that took it too far, in other words, while doing the challenge, they went out of their way to make sure that we know who they are, we see their warehouses, we see how they package their brands, we see what is involved in their daily operations and when you drill deeper into it you can see that this was just an advert.Dumisani Motsamai, Entertainment lawyer
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme
Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for.Read More
People sharing Twitter stories of strangers they can't forget has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More