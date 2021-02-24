SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates





The _Daily Maverick_has reported that the Department of Health has awarded an R82 million contract to a small KwaZulu-Natal communications company called Digital Vibes for COVID-19 projects.

The company then used Mkhize's long-serving personal assistant Tahera Mather and close associate Naadhira Mitha, as paid consultants.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has told Eyewitness News that it received a formal complaint regarding tenders awarded by the national Health Department to a company linked to Mkhize’s close associates and will investigate.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter- Louis Myburgh to give more insight on the matter.

In short, the department in late 2019 through a closed process awarded a communications contract to Digital Vibes for the NHI rollout. When COVID-19 came around, the department extended the scope of work for the contract and they took over the coronavirus communications within the department. Pieter- Louis Myburgh, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

He says the Auditor-General flagged the tender as irregular as the department used a closed tender process instead of an open one.

He adds that for a communications company, Digital Vibes has no website and its business address is listed as a residential property in KwaZulu-Natal.

