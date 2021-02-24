[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2020 Budget Speech at 2pm
Finance Minister Mboweni will unveil the 2021 Budget in Parliament at 2pm today.
It's expected that Mboweni will focus on outlining how the National Treasury will finance the government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
702 will broadcast the speech live.
Source : GCIS
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending
With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.Read More
Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen
702 callers express their view on the names of cities and airport changes announced by the Department of Arts and Culture.Read More
Uber class action: 'If Uber acts as an employer then drivers deserve protection'
Attorney Zanele Mbuyisa says drivers are entitled benefits according to SA labour laws and that is why they are going to court.Read More
998 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 263 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says that the fatalities have increased the death toll to 49, 413.Read More
We have vaccinated 5,214 healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says Bara did not get an indication of how many people would be coming for vaccination over the weekend.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
There is going to be an increase in blended learning - Universities South Africa
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa gives an update on the preparedness for the academic year.Read More
Attorney shares frustrations of not having access to the Master's Office
Michael Dansky founder of Michael Dansky attorneys says before lockdown they were able to get assistance.Read More
[LISTEN] Can social media be regulated in a democracy?
Election Management Services in Africa executive chair Terry Tselane unpacks the role of social media in a democracy.Read More
Mufamadi bemoans leaders 'who think they can strong-arm the law into submission'
Former minister of State Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi talks about the attacks on the judiciary and how caution must be exercised.Read More