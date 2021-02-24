Saftu’s Andre Adams & another member arrested during march to Parliament
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been taken into custody during the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)'s march to Parliament.
Saftu members were marching to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech at 2 pm.
However, the situation remains tense with police trying to disperse them and earlier lobbing stun grenades.
READ: Saftu members to march today over SA’s economic challenges
Saftu general secretary Andre Adams spoke to Eyewitness News before he was arrested.
“We’re marching to Parliament on the basis of all the inequalities that people are facing at the workplace, the failure of government to address them and we’re now seeing COVID-19 being used as an excuse to not address them.”
Police have, however, blocked the march from reaching Parliament precinct.
Protesters made their way to the Grand Parade to continue the demonstration.
WATCH: Stun grenades thrown, two arrested at Saftu march in CT
#SaftuStrike Members of SAFTU making their way to parliament. GLS pic.twitter.com/51HOyGTKU4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2021
#SaftuStrike WATCH pic.twitter.com/hyBk6lrAtI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2021
