[LISTEN] Why children are not vaccinated first for Covid-19





As South Africa continues with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, children may get vaccinated next year.

For most infectious diseases, young people are the most vulnerable and the top priority for protection, but not for COVID-19.

Azania Mosaka speaks to National Institute For Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha who explains why children are not getting vaccinated first.

What we are finding is that children are much less likely to get Covid-19 when they are exposed and they are less likely to get the severe disease when they do get it. Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist - NICD

From our data at the NICD, children currently make up 9% of all the cases that have been reported. Children are anyone under the age of 19. Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist - NICD

Dr Kufa-Chakezha says a lot of the cases on Covid-19 in children is from adults.

In terms of vaccinating children, we will want a vaccine that will be able to reduce transmission. Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist - NICD

If we vaccinate most of the adults around the children, we are most likely not going to have children with Covid-19. Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist - NICD

